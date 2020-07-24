Honeywell International Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.08 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.0% to $7.48 billion from $9.24 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $7.48 Bln vs. $9.24 Bln last year.

