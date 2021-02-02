Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to US$196 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$33b and statutory earnings per share of US$6.72 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Honeywell International is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Honeywell International after the latest results. NYSE:HON Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Honeywell International's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$34.1b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 4.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 15% to US$7.82. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$33.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.80 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$209, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Honeywell International analyst has a price target of US$260 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$140. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Honeywell International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.4%, well above its historical decline of 2.6% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.9% next year. Although Honeywell International's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$209, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Honeywell International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Honeywell International you should know about.

