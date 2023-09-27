Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $187.88, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.23 billion, up 3.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion, which would represent changes of +4.57% and +5.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.