Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $172.09, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.72 billion, down 0.96% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $35.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +4.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.42, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

