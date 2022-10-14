Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $174.16, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 6.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.16, up 6.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.06 billion, up 6.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $35.78 billion, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +4.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.99.

Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



