Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $205.10, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 0.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.71 billion, down 2.12% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

