Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $212.31, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.25 billion, up 6.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $35.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.44% and +3.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.73, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

