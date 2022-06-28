Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $175.95, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.72 billion, down 0.96% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $35.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +4.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Honeywell International Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.75, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.