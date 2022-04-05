Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $193.63, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, down 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.58 per share and revenue of $36.17 billion, which would represent changes of +6.45% and +5.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.86 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.13.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.