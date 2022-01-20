Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $208.92, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.71 billion, down 2.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.54.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

