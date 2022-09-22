Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $173.25, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.88% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 12.78% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.16, up 6.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.06 billion, up 6.93% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $35.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +4.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.17, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



