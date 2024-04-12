Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $196.16, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.26% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's loss of 11.72% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Honeywell International Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.18, indicating a 5.31% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9 billion, showing a 1.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $38.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.52% and +4.57%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Currently, Honeywell International Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.02.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

