Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $172.84, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.95% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.04% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.69 billion, down 1.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.65 per share and revenue of $35.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.32% and +4.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.49.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

