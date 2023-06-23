Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $200.09, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.15 billion, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $36.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.57% and +3.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.58.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

