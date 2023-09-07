Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $184.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.5% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.23 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.57% and +5.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.76, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

