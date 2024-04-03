Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Honeywell International Inc. (HON) standing at $197.97, reflecting a -1.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.46% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.65% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.18, signifying a 5.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.01 billion, up 1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.96 per share and a revenue of $38.4 billion, indicating changes of +8.73% and +4.74%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.19, so one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that HON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

