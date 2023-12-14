Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reached $203.50, with a +0.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Conglomerates sector's gain of 10.13% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 6.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.7 billion, up 5.63% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.16 per share and a revenue of $36.92 billion, indicating changes of +4.57% and +4.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.47.

One should further note that HON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

