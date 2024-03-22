Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Honeywell International Inc. (HON) ending at $200.73, denoting a -0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Honeywell International Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.18, reflecting a 5.31% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.01 billion, indicating a 1.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.96 per share and a revenue of $38.41 billion, representing changes of +8.73% and +4.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. As of now, Honeywell International Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

One should further note that HON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

