Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported revenue of $8.86 billion, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was +7.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Honeywell International Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Honeywell Building Technologies : $1.49 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $1.49 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Net sales- Performance Materials and Technologies : $2.75 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Net sales- Aerospace : $3.11 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $3.11 billion compared to the $2.94 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Net sales- Safety and Productivity Solutions : $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%. Segment profit- Aerospace : $827 million compared to the $815.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $827 million compared to the $815.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Profit- Honeywell Building Technologies : $375 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.89 million.

: $375 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $341.89 million. Segment Profit- Corporate : -$81 million versus -$122.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: -$81 million versus -$122.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Profit- Safety and Productivity Solutions : $260 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $267.08 million.

: $260 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $267.08 million. Segment Profit- Performance Materials and Technologies: $566 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $531.66 million.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

