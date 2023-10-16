Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Honeywell International Inc. (HON) standing at $186.23, reflecting a +1.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.2%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 7.77% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.22, showcasing a 1.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.21 billion, indicating a 2.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $36.86 billion, which would represent changes of +4.45% and +3.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% decrease. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Honeywell International Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.