Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $188.39, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 0.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.23 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.57% and +5.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.39, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.