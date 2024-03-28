Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the latest trading day at $205.25, indicating a +0.06% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 6.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Honeywell International Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.18, reflecting a 5.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.01 billion, indicating a 1.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.96 per share and a revenue of $38.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.73% and +4.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.4, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.31.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

