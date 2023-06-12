Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $198.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.21% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 1.36% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $2.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.15 billion, up 2.23% from the prior-year quarter.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $36.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.45% and +3.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.97, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

