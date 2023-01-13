Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $216.61, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, up 19.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.24 billion, up 6.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.23, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HON's PEG ratio is currently 2.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

