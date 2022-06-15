Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $184.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.03, up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.72 billion, down 0.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $35.95 billion, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +4.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

Meanwhile, HON's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

