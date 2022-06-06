Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $195.19, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.31% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.1% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.72 billion, down 1.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $35.95 billion, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +4.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

