Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $197.54, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.41 billion, down 0.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $36.17 billion, which would represent changes of +6.58% and +5.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.2.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.