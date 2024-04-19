Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reached $194.26, with a +1.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.05%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.11% over the last month, surpassing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.99% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.18, indicating a 5.31% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9 billion, showing a 1.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $38.34 billion, which would represent changes of +8.52% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Honeywell International Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.59 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

