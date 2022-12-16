Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.25 billion, up 6.86% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $35.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.44% and +3.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

