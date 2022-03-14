Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $183.20, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.54% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, down 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $36.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.58% and +5.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% higher within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.09.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.