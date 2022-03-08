Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $183.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.36% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, down 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.58 per share and revenue of $36.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.45% and +5.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.32.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.