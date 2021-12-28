Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $207.05, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.09, up 0.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.73 billion, down 1.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $34.47 billion, which would represent changes of +13.38% and +5.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.91, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

