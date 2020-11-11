Dividends
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $201.98, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HON was $201.98, representing a 9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.06 and a 99.82% increase over the 52 week low of $101.08.

HON is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). HON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.97. Zacks Investment Research reports HON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.84%, compared to an industry average of -15%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HON as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)
  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
  • Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIDU with an increase of 24.97% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of HON at 8.12%.

