Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $225.73, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HON was $225.73, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $236.86 and a 23.43% increase over the 52 week low of $182.88.

HON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.78. Zacks Investment Research reports HON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.63%, compared to an industry average of 31.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hon Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HON as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIA with an increase of 7.58% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of HON at 5.32%.

