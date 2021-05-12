Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.93 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $229.16, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HON was $229.16, representing a -1.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $232.65 and a 95.68% increase over the 52 week low of $117.11.

HON is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). HON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.54. Zacks Investment Research reports HON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.55%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HON as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 16.94% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of HON at 7.72%.

