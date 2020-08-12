Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Dividends
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $160.28, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HON was $160.28, representing a -12.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.06 and a 58.57% increase over the 52 week low of $101.08.

HON is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). HON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.13. Zacks Investment Research reports HON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.15%, compared to an industry average of -22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HON as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)
  • Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
  • Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 45.25% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of HON at 7.76%.

