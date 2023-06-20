Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $200.40, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.07% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.15 billion, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $36.77 billion, which would represent changes of +4.45% and +3.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Honeywell International Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.6, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HON's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

