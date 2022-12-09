Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $211.63, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.

Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.50, up 19.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.25 billion, up 6.86% from the prior-year quarter.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.74 per share and revenue of $35.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.44% and +3.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.46, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

