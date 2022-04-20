Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $196.34, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.11% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2022. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.35 billion, down 1.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.55 per share and revenue of $35.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.08% and +4.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.

It is also worth noting that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

