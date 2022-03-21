Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $193.02, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 5.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. to post earnings of $1.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.41 billion, down 0.48% from the year-ago period.

HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.59 per share and revenue of $36.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.58% and +5.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.11, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

