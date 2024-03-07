Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $202.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Conglomerates sector with its gain of 6.3% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.18, signifying a 5.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.01 billion, indicating a 1.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.96 per share and a revenue of $38.41 billion, indicating changes of +8.73% and +4.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. At present, Honeywell International Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Honeywell International Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.13 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

Investors should also note that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.