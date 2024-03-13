Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) ended the recent trading session at $199.73, demonstrating a +0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.18, marking a 5.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.01 billion, up 1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.96 per share and a revenue of $38.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.73% and +4.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.

One should further note that HON currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.