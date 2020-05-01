Honeywell International Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $8.46 billion from $8.88 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.21 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q1): $8.46 Bln vs. $8.88 Bln last year.

