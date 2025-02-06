Honeywell International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.285 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $1.263 billion, or $1.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $10.088 billion from $9.440 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.285 Bln. vs. $1.263 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $10.088 Bln vs. $9.440 Bln last year.

FY25 Revenue Guidance $39.60 Bln - $40.60 Bln

FY25 EPS Guidance $10.10 - $10.50

