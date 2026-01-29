Honeywell International Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $295 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.285 billion, or $1.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $9.758 billion from $9.169 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $295 Mln. vs. $1.285 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $9.758 Bln vs. $9.169 Bln last year.

Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said: "We concluded 2025 with strong results that exceeded the high end of our guidance for adjusted sales and adjusted EPS. Orders grew 23% stemming from robust demand in the Aerospace Technologies and Energy and Sustainability Solutions segments, including from our LNG acquisition that closed last year. As a result, we exited 2025 with a record backlog of over $37 billion which positions us well for 2026.”

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, HON expects a rise in earnings and revenue in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Honeywell projects adjusted income of $10.35 to $10.65 per share, in line with Street view of $10.42 per share.

The company anticipates sales of $38.8 billion to $39.8 billion, compared with analysts’ view of $39.61 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Honeywell has reported an adjusted profit of $9.78 per share, on sales of $37.442 billion.

HON was down by 1.21% at $214.02 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

