Honeywell International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.413 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.514 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.728 billion from $9.212 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.413 Bln. vs. $1.514 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.728 Bln vs. $9.212 Bln last year.

