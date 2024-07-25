Honeywell International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.544 billion, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $1.487 billion, or $2.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $9.577 billion from $9.146 billion last year.

Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.544 Bln. vs. $1.487 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.36 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.577 Bln vs. $9.146 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.05 - $10.25 Full year revenue guidance: $39.1 - $39.7 Bln

