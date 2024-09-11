Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Honeywell International Inc. (HON) standing at $204.04, reflecting a +1.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 8.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.52, showcasing a 11.01% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.9 billion, indicating a 7.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.14 per share and a revenue of $39.11 billion, signifying shifts of +10.7% and +6.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Honeywell International Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.36.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

