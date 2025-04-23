Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $197.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.5%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.48% in the past month, leading the Conglomerates sector's loss of 8.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.21, showcasing a 1.78% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.57 billion, up 5.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.26 per share and a revenue of $40.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.74% and +4.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% lower within the past month. As of now, Honeywell International Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.34. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.02.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

