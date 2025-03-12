Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Honeywell International Inc. (HON) ending at $206.35, denoting a -1.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.22%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, down 1.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.57 billion, indicating a 5.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.34 per share and revenue of $40.31 billion, indicating changes of +4.55% and +4.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Honeywell International Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Right now, Honeywell International Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.26, which means Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HON has a PEG ratio of 2.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Diversified Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

